Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 208,060 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
