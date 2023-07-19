Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 208,060 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

