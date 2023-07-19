Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $86.87 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

