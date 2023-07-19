Centric Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

THOR Industries stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 245,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

