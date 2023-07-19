Centric Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.42. 500,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.97 and its 200-day moving average is $371.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

