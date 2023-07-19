Centric Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 8,993,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,400,664. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

