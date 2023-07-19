Centric Wealth Management Purchases 534 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,015,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,867,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 1,631,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,498. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

