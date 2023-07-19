Centric Wealth Management Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.63 and a 200 day moving average of $414.25. The company has a market cap of $342.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

