Centric Wealth Management Takes $2.30 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. United States Steel makes up about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. 2,179,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

