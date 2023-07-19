Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.61

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

