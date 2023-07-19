Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.61

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Centrica Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.