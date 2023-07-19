Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 2.1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 97,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 89,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
