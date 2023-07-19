CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as low as C$2.60. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 259,397 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$685.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.65.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.4881603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

