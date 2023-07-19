ChargePoint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 141,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 84,883 call options.

CHPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 10,213,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,965. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,465,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 797,111 shares of company stock worth $6,963,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

