Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.94 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,486,267 shares traded.

Chariot Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.93.

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.