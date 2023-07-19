Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 0.4 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 33,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.