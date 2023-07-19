Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 0.4 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 33,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

