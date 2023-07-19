Chemours’ (CC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

CC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 216,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.