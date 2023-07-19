China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 102,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9255 per share. This is an increase from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

