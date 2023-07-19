China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 921,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

