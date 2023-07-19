China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,626.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

