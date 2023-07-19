Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $39.54.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Featured Stories
