Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KDNY. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

