Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,151.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,071.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,799.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,173.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

