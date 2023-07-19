Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Trading Down 4.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at about $5,599,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 5,257,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,718 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,624,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

