CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading 0.8% Higher

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.28. 2,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.