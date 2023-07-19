Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

CINF stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

