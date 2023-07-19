Citigroup Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

