Citigroup Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $429.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.83 and a 200-day moving average of $293.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after buying an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,454,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.