Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,869. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 375,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 375,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

