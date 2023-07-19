Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 44,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,523. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.
In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 7,635 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,135 shares of company stock valued at $303,270.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
