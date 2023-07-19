Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 44,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,523. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 7,635 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,135 shares of company stock valued at $303,270.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

