Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 302,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,985. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,898.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,898.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,363.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $218,300.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.