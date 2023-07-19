CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

