CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WSO opened at $370.66 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.65 and its 200 day moving average is $319.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

