Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.67.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Shares of CFRUY opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.86.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
