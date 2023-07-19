Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 850 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NovoCure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

