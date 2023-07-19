Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $194.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.