Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $225,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UGI were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,363,000 after acquiring an additional 197,906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,464,000 after purchasing an additional 123,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UGI opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

