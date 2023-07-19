Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $63,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

