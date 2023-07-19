Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.