Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.