Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 35 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,367.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,386.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.