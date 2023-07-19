Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 512 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.23 and its 200 day moving average is $286.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

