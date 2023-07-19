Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $17.14. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 97,517 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $878.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.73 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

