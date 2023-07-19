Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $17.14. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 97,517 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
