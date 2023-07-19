Comparing Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) and APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) and APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and APA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A APA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of APA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. APA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. APA Group pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure and APA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 APA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than APA Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and APA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.68 $159.32 million $1.44 32.30 APA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.39 17.04

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than APA Group. APA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats APA Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities. The company has interests in approximately 15,000 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines; approximately 29,500 kilometers of gas mains and pipelines; and 1.4 million gas consumer connections. It also provides commercial, operating, and asset maintenance services to its energy investments and third parties; and invests in unlisted entities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

