Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 98,395 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.78. 5,465,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

