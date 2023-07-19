Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $51.57 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,331. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

