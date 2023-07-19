Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,506 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $56,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 92,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.66. The company had a trading volume of 448,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.