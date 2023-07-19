Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $553.35 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $553.35 million and $97.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $71.08 or 0.00237007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021262 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,784,851 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,761,847.53694292 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.72504702 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $120,357,454.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.