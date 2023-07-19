ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of COP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 546,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.