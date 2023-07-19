Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

ED opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

