Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $254.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

