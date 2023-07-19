Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.27. 1,296,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,247. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $267.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

