ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.71). Approximately 4,080,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,369,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.80 ($2.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,212,856.38). 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.